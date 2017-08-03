Hopkins to use $300 million federal grant to promote public health programs in developing countries

The Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs has received a five-year award worth up to $300 million to support the creation of programs that help developing countries adopt healthy behaviors.

The center will use the money from the United States Agency for International Development to work with partners to create and promote public health programs such as those that encourage people to use modern contraceptive methods, get tested for HIV or sleep under bed nets to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. Much of the work will focus on communication tools, including mass media campaigns, radio dramas and posters in health clinics.

The Johns Hopkins center will partner with several organizations, including Save the Children, ideas42, ThinkPlace Kenya and Camber Collective. The center is based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“Harmful social norms and behavioral challenges stand in the way of better health, education and livelihood for far too many people around the globe,” Susan Krenn, executive director of the center, said in a statement. “With this investment, we have an incredible opportunity to test and scale new approaches, increase efficiency and to serve more people.”

