Families struggle to find nurses to take care of disabled children, other relatives

Jill Pelovitz depends on an army of in-home nurses to keep her teenage daughter alive.

Fourteen-year-old Nadiya suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes life-threatening seizures, breathing problems and other complications. The teenager, who needs help with basic life skills such as dressing and walking, requires constant monitoring in case she has a seizure, especially at night when she is sleeping in their Severn home.

But finding nurses to assist families with disabled children and other relatives at home can be difficult, largely because such nurses aren’t paid enough in Maryland or even as much as in neighboring states, according to the families of the disabled and companies that place nurses. They are pushing to further increase how much the nurses are reimbursed under the state’s Medicaid program, which covers most of the costs of at-home nursing care for the disabled.

“We are always wondering at what point a nurse is going to go somewhere else where they can make more money,” Pelovitz said.

Most at-home nurses are licensed practical nurses, a designation that doesn’t require a bachelor’s degree. In Maryland, such nurses make significantly less caring for someone in their home than working at a nursing home or hospital or in some neighboring states. Medicaid pays in-home licensed professional nurses $35.20 per hour in Maryland, compared with $46.14 in Delaware and $50 per hour in Washington, according to an analysis by BAYADA Home Health Care, a placement firm that is lobbying to increase the rates in Maryland.

The nurses only get a portion of that money. Medicaid pays the provider or placement agency, which pays the nurses who work for them. Companies such as BAYADA said they can’t pay enough to attract nurses because of the overhead of running their businesses.

As a result, BAYADA doesn’t currently place in-home nurses because it is not cost-effective, but officials said it might under a higher rate.

“With a growing shortage of nurses and increasing opportunities for nurses, I would say they are going to follow the money,” said Dawn Seek, executive director of Maryland-National Capital Homecare Association, which represents agencies that places nurses. “It’s getting impossible to manage.”

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun Jill Pelovitz helps her daughter, Nadia, 14, out of her chair Aug. 9 in Severn. Nadiya, 14, has a rare genetic disease that causes severe seizures and other potentially life-threatening symptoms. Jill Pelovitz helps her daughter, Nadia, 14, out of her chair Aug. 9 in Severn. Nadiya, 14, has a rare genetic disease that causes severe seizures and other potentially life-threatening symptoms. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Cristine Avadikian, a 52-year-old licensed professional nurse, said she only works for clients who pay with private insurance. The single mom who lives in Hagerstown said she couldn’t make ends meet from the Medicaid reimbursement, and supports an increase. She likes the personalized nature of home care nursing.

“I really enjoy being able to give my patients the one-on-one attention they need,” she said.

So does Amanda Brady, who liked helping disabled children live normally with their families, but the registered nurse would drive 45 minutes from her Elkton home to work in Delaware because she could make more money.

“I would have loved to work in Maryland, but I can’t because they don’t have the same reimbursement rates,” said Brady, now a nursing director for BAYADA.

Amid lobbying by placement agencies, the General Assembly voted this year to increase the reimbursement rate for such home nurses by 3 percent, the biggest increase in the past seven years. The new rate of $35.20 an hour took effect July 1, but many advocates and families say that it is nowhere near enough.

“The issue isn't that there has been no movement, it's that the increases have been so small and the cost of living for everyone, the cost of everything, the wages for LPNs in other settings has risen so much faster than Medicaid reimbursements,” said Shannon Grace Gahs, BAYADA’s director of government affairs. “Over time, Medicaid has become really far behind, causing a lack of access to home health care for those children and adults with disabilities who rely on this care to live safely within their communities, with their families.”

Legislation also passed, and was signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, to create a task force to study whether a further increase is needed. A report is due to the General Assembly by Nov. 30.

Del. Kirill Reznik, a Montgomery County Democrat and chair of the subcommittee that included the reimbursement increase in the budget, said the pay discrepancy might exist because home care nurses don’t have a strong, visible lobby and have fallen under the radar.

The possibility of a further raise deserves serious consideration, he said.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun Jill Pelovitz feeds Nadiya. Finding nurses to assist families with disabled children at home can be hard, largely because such nurses aren’t paid enough, according to the families of the disabled and companies that place nurses. Jill Pelovitz feeds Nadiya. Finding nurses to assist families with disabled children at home can be hard, largely because such nurses aren’t paid enough, according to the families of the disabled and companies that place nurses. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

“We need to lay out the numbers and see who they are, what they do, how they touch the lives of our constituents,” Reznik said.

Pelovitz said she juggles the schedules of five nurses to help care for Nadiya. When one calls out sick, she scrambles to find a replacement. The family often can’t.

“We try to be really accommodating because we want them to be happy to come to work,” she said.

Increasing the reimbursement rate further could be difficult to justify, particularly in tight budget years, lawmakers and health analysts said.

“You can make the argument that no one makes enough,” said Del. Eric M. Bromwell, a Baltimore County Democrat. “We can always reimburse people more.”

Increased spending in one area might very well mean cutting in another. Nurses would have to show it could save in other ways, such as by keeping people out of the hospital, said Jonathan P. Weiner, a health policy and management professor at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“There is never enough money to provide enough resources,” Weiner said. “If they get that raise, it has to be proposed in a way to make care more efficient and save money.”

But some advocates and parents hope the legislative task force study will open the door for further funding.

“In many ways it is kicking the can down the road,” said David Totaro, BAYADA’s chief government affairs officer. “However, if this is the first step that will make lawmakers recognize the need because it is an important source of information, then we fully support it.”

BAYADA has proposed raising the amount at-nurses make from $35.20 an hour to $44. The company estimates doing this would cost about $26 million a year.

When families can’t find needed nursing help they have to take time off work, or they might stay up all night to take care of a relative and go to work exhausted the next day. Some end up leaving the workforce because of the burden.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun David Pelovitz helps Nadiya into her chair as his wife, Jill, watches. “We are always wondering at what point a nurse is going to go somewhere else where they can make more money,” Jill says. David Pelovitz helps Nadiya into her chair as his wife, Jill, watches. “We are always wondering at what point a nurse is going to go somewhere else where they can make more money,” Jill says. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

“What happens typically is they have to become the nurse,” Totaro said.

Mia Matthews of Baltimore can attest to that.

She used at-home nurses to help care for her daughter Channing until the 2½-year-old died last spring. Doctors never officially diagnosed Channing, but her illness caused severe breathing difficulties, requiring the use of a ventilator and tracheostomy tube to help her breathe. She needed 24-hour care.