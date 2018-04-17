University of Maryland virus institute to lead $100 million effort to track HIV programs in Nigeria

The Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine will lead a $100 million project to measure the reach and impact of HIV programs in Nigeria in what the organization says is the largest population-based HIV survey ever conducted in a single country.

The work will be funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in collaboration with the government of Nigeria and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

“We are pleased that the CDC and the Government of Nigeria entrusted us to lead this critical epidemiological study to better understand the state of Nigeria’s current HIV epidemic,” the study’s principal investigator, Man E. Charurat, a professor of medicine and director of the division of epidemiology and prevention at the institute.

The results of the survey will be used to help guide the strategy for HIV prevention and treatment in Nigeria, where HIV is a major public health issue.

The consortium conducting the survey also includes ICF International, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, and the African Field Epidemiology Network, in collaboration with the Nigerian Federal Ministries of Health and the CDC.

The IHV Institute will receive $30 million in the first year of the multi-year award.

