Maryland attorney general says he will sue Trump administration over elimination of Obamacare subsidies

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said he plans to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to eliminate federal subsidies that help people afford to buy health plans under Obamacare.

“Trump threatens the health of more than 400k Marylanders,” Frosh wrote on Twitter. “We will sue to protect them.

The administration said late Thursday it would eliminate the controversial subsidies on the individual market, which many people rely on to buy health plans. Nine in 10 Maryland residents who enrolled for insurance under the Affordable Care Act, the formal name for Obamacare, got financial help this year.

The money to fund the subsidies was paid to insurance companies by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, but was never funded by Congress. Since there was no appropriation for it, "the Government cannot lawfully make the cost-sharing reduction payments," the White House said in a statement.

"The bailout of insurance companies through these unlawful payments is yet another example of how the previous administration abused taxpayer dollars and skirted the law to prop up a broken system," the statement said. "Congress needs to repeal and replace the disastrous Obamacare law and provide real relief to the American people."

In the meantime, state officials are rushing to make adjustments.

The state’s insurance administration is taking a second look at rate increase requests from health insurance companies.

Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer said he had not yet gotten a formal notice that the subsidies would be eliminated. But his actuaries were moving forward with reviewing rate increase requests made by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and other insurers to plans sold on a state exchange under Obamacare.

“Actuaries are going back into the rates in order to identify what the reality is,” Redmer said. “As regulators we cannot allow them to knowingly sell a product at below the amount needed to sustain their business. What the process will be to modify their rates, we are going to look at that.”

The administration’s action comes just more than two weeks before open enrollment is to begin Nov. 1. Supporters of the subsidies have said their elimination could wreak havoc on Obamacare.

Redmer said the state would have to move quickly to ensure a transparent process if rates do have to be changed.

“Certainly, it is going to be challenging because we have open enrollment quickly approaching,” Redmer said. “For weeks now the folks at the exchange have been doing all the magic of taking the rates and putting them into the system. If we are in position where we have to unwind that and reload new data, that is going to be challenging from an operation perspective.”

The subsidies are a key part to the success of Obamacare, but have been controversial. House Republicans filed a lawsuit against the Obama administration in 2014, saying the subsidies were unconstitutional because Congress had not appropriated the money.

This story will be updated.

