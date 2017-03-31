Md. groups win grants to improve health care safety net programs

A state commission that provides funds to health safety net programs has awarded $4.1 million in its latest round to 17 groups that serve an estimated 21,000 Marylanders.

The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission funds this year will focus on addiction treatment, primary care and chronic disease management, dental care, food security and obesity.

The biggest grant, $1.2 million, will go to the University of Maryland, Baltimore, which plans to expand access to primary and preventive care services in areas with high levels of chronic disease. Officials will steer low-income people who visit Prince George's Hospital Center's emergency room to primary care services at a new center in Cheverly and send the state's Wellmobile into nearby communities.

Other programs will include funds for a new center in Anne Arundel County to address immediate and ongoing substance abuse treatment needs, continued funding for a Baltimore City program aiming to bring healthy food options to low-income families, and money to expand capacity in a Allegany County program offering emergency dental services to adults.

