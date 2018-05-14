Maryland's plan to control health costs gets federal approval

The federal government approved a plan Maryland has been testing for the past four years to control health costs by moving more care out of hospitals, state health officials announced Monday.

The pilot program, which the state said has achieved its goal of saving money and improving the care of patients, will now run through 2023. The program saved $586 million in health costs between 2014 and 2016 and is expected to continue to save an additional $300 million a year.

The state first entered into an agreement with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2014 that scrapped a fee-for-service model in favor of annual expense budgets hospitals were not allowed to exceed. The medical institutions began working with community groups, social workers and others to ensure patients took their medications, made follow-up doctor visits and took other preventive measure that would keep the out of the hospital.

The approval by the federal government builds on a unique arrangement the state has had with the federal government since 1977. The new five-year program will start in January with the option to extend after five years.

“This contract will make it possible for the next decade, for the state of Maryland to first control the growth of health care costs [and second] increase access and have substantial quality improvement along the way,” Maryland Health Secretary Robert Neall said.

State officials said they hope the new programs gives patients more say in their care.

“The new Maryland Model will expand health care access and affordability — and ultimately improve quality of life — for Marylanders, especially those with chronic and complex medical conditions,” Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement. “Maryland continues to lead the nation in innovative health care delivery, and the expansion of our successful model is a huge step forward in our efforts to ensure that every Marylander has access to quality care.”

The new agreement provides incentives for doctors and nursing homes to participate, but remains voluntary.

MedChi, the professional society that represents the state’s doctors has said it supports the program, but it would be up to individual doctors whether or not they would participate.

