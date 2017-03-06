Game played at school may curb bad habits down the road

The 28 second graders in Wayne Larrivey's class at Govans Elementary School sat quietly on the floor, legs crossed and eyes focused on him as he read a story about feelings.

Afterward, they thoughtfully participated in a discussion about the lesson. In exchange for their good behavior, they were allowed to make loud animal noises for 10 seconds.

Could these little model students one day drop out of school, develop a drug or alcohol addiction or become violent as some students clearly do? Data collected over three decades suggests they won't, even as adults.

That's because the children are among thousands of students at dozens of schools in the region who have learned to control potentially destructive behavior through a program called the Good Behavior Game, which ongoing research at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has shown has immediate rewards in the classroom and long-lasting public health benefits.

"We've followed several thousand children over time," said Dr. Sheppard Kellam, a public health psychiatrist and a pioneer in behavior prevention research who has studied the game since the 1980s. "Turns out it really affected long-term outcomes."

There are many school and community-based prevention programs aimed at helping youths focus and learn, as well as avoid pitfalls down the road. And Kellam, now professor emeritus at Hopkins, said tapping more than one could help all kinds of kids.

But he and other researchers say the Good Behavior Game, invented by educators in Kansas in the 1960s, is perhaps the longest studied of these preventive programs, and seems to curb bad habits even in the most aggressive boys.

The kids who played the game in kindergarten, first or second grade, fared better in many ways than their peers who didn't participate, the research shows.

They were more likely to graduate from high school and attend college. Boys, particularly, were less likely to abuse drugs, smoke or become incarcerated for violent acts. The boys also were more likely to use condoms and have fewer sexual partners. All the children who participated were less likely to abuse alcohol, suffer antisocial personality disorder or commit suicide.

A recent report on alcohol, drugs and health by the U.S. Surgeon General touted such programs generally for reducing substance abuse at a time when the nation is in the grips of an opioid crisis. The report specifically cited the Good Behavior Game as an especially good value because of the minimal costs to train teachers to use it and provide supplies such as posters with positive messages and scorecards.

For every dollar spent on the game, there was a $64.18 public health benefit over the life of a participant, far more than nine other behavior related programs, according to the Surgeon General's report, citing figures from the Washington State Institute for Public Policy.

Researchers are still investigating why the program works long term, said Nicholas Ialongo, a Hopkins public health professor heading ongoing studies. But they believe children learn to control negative impulses and emotions when they are rewarded for good behavior for specific periods of time, and those abilities stay with them over time. Their reactions become automatic, even when they no longer are collecting a prize, he said.

"You start early and get kids to inhibit inappropriate behavior," he said. "It can be a building block or foundation for early learning and positive social development."

Variations of the Good Behavior Game are used in many schools locally and across the country.

The game works by rewarding students with a brief activity for behaving properly during a session lasting five to 15 minutes in class. Larrivey's students, for example, were allowed to make loud animal noises for 10 seconds for acting appropriately during the lesson on feelings. Other times kids are allowed a few jumping jacks or to throw wads of paper at each other.

The game has been used at Govans off and on for a decade and Larrivey, who went to work there last year, found students caught on quickly that they got a prize for following instructions and engaging in class. It was also less costly than a system he developed that relied on handing out trinkets he bought with his own money.

For the game, the children are divided into teams and docked a point — called a "spleem" — each time a teammate talks out of turn, plays with a shoelace, ignores instructions, touches someone when they aren't supposed to or otherwise acts inappropriately. Teams with three spleems are not allowed to partake in the activity.

Classrooms typically play a few times a day, sometimes during a lesson and other times between them.

The kids confirm they work hard for the prize. Second grader Noah Crider was excited to honk like a donkey. Classmate Clara Johnson wanted to quack like a duck. They declared the game was "good."

As they compete, they also encourage each other to stay in line, said Kelly Schaffer, who coaches teachers in four city schools and collects data as a research associate at Hopkins. Eventually they don't need the game to encourage them to act appropriately. The good behavior becomes ingrained.

Govans has used other behavior programs over the years, including a conflict resolution program for older kids and another program popular in the state called Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.

Bill Reinhard, spokesman for the Maryland Department of Education, said the programs' goals are helping schools "improve overall learning and school climate, reduce suspensions, reduce disproportionally among suspended students."

Linda Taylor, principal of Govans for the past 11 years, agreed that layering programs can help schools tackle behavioral issues as the students age.

"We are always looking for ways to get the kids engaged," she said. "These crazy little rewards in the Good Behavior Game really motivates them to participate."

Raimee Eck, president of the Maryland Public Health Association, said teachers don't receive much training in behavioral management despite the pressing need for such coaching. That makes the Good Behavior Game and similar programs helpful in aiding those who come ready to teach but not necessarily ready to handle kids who act out.

These low-cost interventions "can assist teachers in maintaining a healthy classroom environment and improve long-term outcomes for not only potentially disruptive students, but for the class as a whole," she said.

The Hopkins researchers acknowledge the program won't address every societal ill. The game also requires commitment by teachers and administrators and system funding. The Good Behavior Game costs about $500 a classroom, mainly for coaches to work with teachers. Teachers don't always continue with the program in subsequent years without such coaches.