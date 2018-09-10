Gates Foundation gives $20.5 million to Hopkins Bloomberg teen reproductive health study

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has been awarded a $20.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to study adolescent and youth sexual health issues.

The money will go toward research at The Challenge Initiative, which is run out of the Bloomberg School’s population, family and reproductive health department. The initiative was started in 2016 to look at reproductive health needs in poor communities around the world.

The new money will allow researchers to look specifically at young people ages 15 to 24.

The Challenge Initiative, led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Institute on Population and Reproductive Health, has implemented health interventions in 52 cities across four regions: East Africa, Francophone West Africa, Nigeria and India.

“Globally, many adolescents don’t have access to the sexual and reproductive health information they need to make informed choices and this can keep communities trapped in a cycle of poverty,” said Jose “Oying” Rimon, the director of the Challenge Initiative and the Bill & Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health Senior Scientist at the Bloomberg School, in a statement.

