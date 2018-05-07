Protest planned at MedStar Franklin Square hospital over closing of pediatric services

Critics of a recent decision by MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center to close its inpatient pediatrics division and its separate children’s emergency room plan to protest at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital announced April 3 it was eliminating inpatient services for children. Pediatric emergency services will now be provided in the adult emergency room.

Hospital officials said a decline in patients led to the decision. Those opposed to the idea said the hospital cares more about profit than the health of children.

The hospital is the only one in northeast Baltimore County. The next closest hospital is Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, which is about 9 miles away.

Several doctors and other staff lost their jobs because of the closings.

The protest will be held at 1:30 p.m., at Franklin Square Drive at Rossvale Boulevard.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker