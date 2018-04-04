Baltimore's MedStar Franklin Square hospital reducing pediatric services

MedStar Health confirmed Wednesday that it is eliminating much of its pediatric services at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center amid a decline in patients.

Pediatric admissions to the hospital have declined 40 percent in the past five years, the hospital said. Statewide they have declined 23 percent.

MedStar said 20 full-time staff will be impacted. Some will get positions at Franklin Square or other MedStar hospitals. Some will lose their jobs, although it did not say how many.

“There is a transformation taking place in our healthcare system nationally and locally, which translates into patients seeking treatment in lower cost, non-hospital settings,” MedStar said in a statement. “This includes our pediatric patients as well.”

Pediatric patients will continue to receive emergency care and outpatient surgery at the Franklin Square hospital, but those needing in-patient treatment will be transferred to another facility.

