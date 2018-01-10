Maryland among states with high flu cases

Maryland is among 26 states now reporting high numbers of flu cases, the season’s dreaded respiratory infection.

State health officials, who keep a partial tally of residents who go to the doctor and the emergency room with influenza symptoms, report that activity ticked up in mid-December and got worse by year’s end.

There were 1,379 visits to doctors who voluntarily report suspected flu cases and more than 11,000 emergency room visits since the flu season started Oct. 1, according to the latest state Department of Health report that runs through December.

Most people who get sick with the flu, however, are not tested for the flu virus and don’t even visit a medical provider, rather they stay home and ride out the aches, sniffles and fever by resting and drinking extra fluids.

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore‘s health commissioner. “The vaccine is never 100 percent effective, far from it. Still, even if it’s 25 percent effective it still reduces the likelihood of you getting a potentially life threatening illness by 25 percent. And even those who get the flu and got a shot may have milder symptoms and a faster recovery.”

It may still be too early to tell if this flu season, which could run until May, will be worse than usual. The high number of reported cases suggests that it may be and that could partially be a result of a vaccine issued this season that is less effective than past seasons. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which bases vaccines on flu strains circulating in the Southern Hemisphere, reported at the season’s start that Australia in particular had a rough season and the United State could follow suit.

Dr. Neil Roy, chief of the department of emergency medicine at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, said there have been more flu cases there than in recent years and more admissions particularly among older people who have virulent strains. The virus can be especially risky for those with lung disorders such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, he said.

Roy said normally he would not even test to confirm most patients had the flu. He would just send them home to recover. But he has been testing people who are particularly sick. He said those who have shortness of breath or can’t hold down liquids need continuing medical attention and possibly the antiviral medication Tamiflu.

“The level of flu each year can vary, but the vaccine, unfortunately I think is why we’re getting tagged this year more than usual,” Roy said.

Last season, Maryland reported an early rise in cases, beginning in mid-November, peaking in mid-January and reemerging in late-Febriary. There were 5,220 doctor visits reported for flu symptoms and 1,229 emergency room visits throughout the season.

Public health officials say people do need to take the flu seriously and that even previously healthy, young people can suffer fatal complications. The CDC recommends nearly everyone six months and older get a flu shot.

Roy said prevention can go a long way. He reminded people to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces in case they have touched contaminated surfaces and sneeze and cough into their elbows rather than their hands.

“Get the flu shot,” he said.

