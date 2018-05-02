Eating fish for your best health

Navigating the sea of current dietary recommendations can be choppy, especially when it comes to fish.

Recommendations for fish can be confusing and many people are scared to eat fish because of safety concerns related to mercury and other toxins. While these concerns are valid, studies from the past 30 years consistently show that the benefits of regular fish consumption far outweigh the cons.

The key to safe eating is variety and moderation.

Why should I eat fish?

Fish — especially fatty fish like salmon, tuna and herring — are high in omega-3s, a type of healthy fat. The potential health benefits of omega-3s are numerous, but the research is strongest for heart health. Studies show that omega-3s can lower the risk of heart disease, the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. Omega-3s also can improve heart heath by lowering blood pressure and stabilizing the heartbeat. Omega-3s also may decrease the risk of certain cancers, like prostate cancer, improve arthritis, decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and even help the symptoms of depression.

How much fish should I eat?

Aim to eat two to three servings of fish per week. Make one of these servings a fatty fish. Fatty fish include salmon, tuna, herring, sardines and anchovies. These fish are recommended because they are highest in omega-3s. One serving is about the size of a checkbook for thin filets, or about the size of your palm for thicker cuts.

How should I eat my fish?

How you eat your fish is important. Eat fish that is broiled, baked, grilled or sautéed in a small amount of oil. Studies show that fried fish does not result in the same heart benefits as fish that is broiled or baked. Fried fish, breaded fish and fish sandwiches are also higher in calories and unhealthy fat. Try serving your fish with lemon, garlic, low-sodium soy-sauce or vinaigrette rather than a higher-calorie tartar sauce. Canned fish is also a great inexpensive option because it has the same health benefits as fresh or frozen fish. Just choose a low-sodium variety.

What about mercury?

Mercury and other toxins are highest in large predator fish like shark, swordfish, marlin and king mackerel because toxins accumulate up the food chain. Toxins are also high in the long-lived tilefish because they concentrate with time. For safety reasons, the EPA and FDA recommend that you should avoid these species.

What if I’m pregnant?

Yes, you can and should eat fish while pregnant and breastfeeding. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines recommend eating two servings of fish per week for the health of both mother and baby. This is because omega-3s are especially important during pregnancy as they help the baby’s brain develop and grow. Again, due to mercury concerns, pregnant women should not eat shark, swordfish, king mackerel and tilefish. Remember to avoid raw sushi and eat all fish fully cooked.

What about farmed fish?

Farmed fish are raised in tanks or big nets in the ocean. Their diet is different than wild caught fish, which might affect their omega-3 levels. However, this topic still needs more research. Farmed fish are important because the ocean’s wild fish supply cannot keep up with current demand, and farmed fish likely will be a necessary alternative in the future. The United States is currently working on making farmed fish even more sustainable and nutritious. Remember that eating farmed fish is better than eating no fish.

In conclusion, eat fish twice or three times a week. Enjoy a variety of different species, and remember to include fatty fish, like salmon, tuna, herring, sardines and anchovies for the most health benefits.

Bianca Arney is a dietetic intern at the University of Maryland Medical Center.