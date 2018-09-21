Maryland granted $66 million in federal funds to tackle opioid epidemic

State health officials announced Friday that they have received $66 million in federal funding to help tackle opioid addiction, which has lead to record fatal overdoses in Maryland.

The money came from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be used for adolescent education and treatment services, screening, expansion of crisis services, distribution to localities of the overdose reversal drug naloxone and other services.

The money will be distributed over two years, according to the Maryland Health Department.

Drug-related deaths hit an all-time high last year of 2,282, with the majority linked to heroin and the more powerful opioid fentanyl, the health department has reported.

