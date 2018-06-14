Father/daughter research team studying autism at Baltimore's Kennedy Krieger Institute

Dr. Eliza Gordon-Lipkin is more like her dad than her two siblings.

She looks most like him. The two have similar personalities — deliberate in the way they approach work, but with a silly side. And now Gordon-Lipkin is following the career path of her dad, Dr. Paul H. Lipkin, a well-established autism researcher at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

She has spent the past six years as a fellow at Kennedy Krieger, where her dad is her mentor and oversees her work. They have written numerous papers together, including one that ran in a reference manual used by professors around the country.

In March, the pair’s first joint research paper was published in the journal Pediatrics. The study found that children with both autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder had a much higher risk for anxiety than autistic children without ADHD.

Gordon-Lipkin never planned to follow in her father’s footsteps. As a child she was interested in the what she called “the big puzzle of the brain” and dreamed of becoming a neuroscientist.

She graduated with a degree in biopsychology from Tufts University and then earned a medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. During her pediatrics residency at Mount Sinai Children’s Hospital, Gordon-Lipkin discovered her calling.

“That is when I found out I had a passion for how neurological disease affects the developing brain of children,” she said.

Her father suggested she come across town to the Kennedy Krieger Institute to hone her skills. She began a fellowship at Kennedy Krieger in 2012, nearly three decades after her father started a fellowship, which he finished in 1986, at the institute when it was known as the Kennedy Krieger Institute for Handicapped Children.

Lipkin said it came as a pleasant surprise that his daughter had the same career interest as he did.

Lipkin, who is also an associate professor of developmental pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, said he never pressed any of his kids to pursue certain careers. Another daughter is an engineer, while his son works at the Anti-Defamation League. Lipkin’s wife is an obstetrician and gynecologist.

“It was not anything we as parents talked about,” Lipkin said. “It was not a part of the kitchen table conversation. It was something she acquired on her own and we never pushed her in one direction or another. It was interesting to watch Eliza gravitate little by little on her own. She really found her own path.”

Parents working with their children is an unusual occurrence at Kennedy Krieger. Dr. Bruce K. Shapiro, the institute’s director of training, said there has been one other case since he came on board in 1975. In that case, the father finished his fellowship in 1973 and the daughter in 2013.

Shapiro said the fathers and daughters worked individually enough that there weren’t concerns about them having them both at the institute. Lipkin-Gordon and her father had similar personalities, he said.

“I think that I was impressed by their brightness, their commitment to the field of developmental disabilities and their setting of high standards for themselves,” he said.

Lipkin’s path was similar to his daughter’s, though many years earlier.

He wanted to work with people and considered psychology and social work. Ultimately, he decided he had the best aptitude for the hard sciences.

Lipkin received his undergraduate degree in biology from Rutgers University and attended medical school at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He too discovered his calling during his pediatric residency at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

His interest in the subject deepened even more at Kennedy Krieger.

“I got exposed to children who weren’t developing normally and was attracted to their needs and the medical side of their care,” he said.

Gordon-Lipkin’s brother Seth said it is kind of fitting his sister followed in his footsteps. She after all was most like their father.

“I see a different side of them than their work side,” he said. “I see that they are both silly people and have great sense of humors and are able to keep things light. I think this works well in their professional lives when they are presented with real challenging issues and are able to have a calming sensibility about them.”

The father and daughter said their working relationship works pretty smoothly. They try to address each other by formal titles, but sometimes slip. Patients who don’t know the relationship sometimes look at them quizzically when they are together because they look so much alike.

They let close patients in on the secret.

“The families who have gotten to know her well, they sort of like meeting me,” Lipkin said.

They don’t tire of each other because they don’t interact every day.

“We actually go weeks without seeing each other,” Gordon-Lipkin said.

When they are not at Kennedy Krieger, they don’t talk much about the job.

Gordon-Lipkin took the lead on the research looking at the combined affect of autism and ADHD. Lipkin talked her through strategy and approach, but she wrote much of the paper.

She said it was much like when he would review her college essays, but on a different scale.

The study, which also involved other researchers at Kennedy Krieger, used data from the Interactive Autism Network, a group run by Lipkin that created a database of information from tens of thousands of kids with autism and their families. Scientists from around the country access the data to broaden their research.

The correlation between autism, ADHD and anxiety has been studied in the past, but the database allowed Gordon-Lipkin and her dad to look at a larger sample than other studies. They examined data from more than 3,300 children in the database from 2006 to 2013.

They found that children with both autism and ADHD had more than twice the risk of anxiety and mood disorder than the children with autism alone. The next steps are to study why this is the case.

“We have known that ADHD and anxiety and mood disorders such as depression are high in kids with autism,” Lipkin said. “That has all been previously described. What our database allowed us to do is really look at thousands of children.”

Lipkin and his daughter presented their findings together at two professional conferences.

Gordon-Lipkin said that while working with her dad she discovered how much like him she is.