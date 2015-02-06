More than 211,000 sign up for insurance on the state's health exchange

With just over a week left in open enrollment on the state's health exchange, officials reported that more than 211,000 people have signed up for coverage.

The exchange offers insurance to those who don't get it from an employer or Medicare, federal health program for seniors.

The exchange reported that as of Feb. 4, 100,547 people enrolled in private insurance and 110,883 signed up for Medicaid, the federal-state health program for low-income people.

Exchange officials said there are four enrollment fairs scheduled in Baltimore, Salisbury, Columbia and Solomons where consumers can get help signing up. The call center remains open, at 855-642-8572. Consumers can also sign up online at marylandhealthconnection.gov.