Catonsville retirement community expanding with $47.5 million nursing, memory care building

Construction has begun on a new $47.5 million skilled nursing and memory care building on the campus of the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville.

The development, Wilton Overlook, will have 192 units and provide care to 207 residents. It will be built in three phases with phase one expected to be completed in April 2019.

“This much anticipated project allows us to offer an increased array of person-centered services that helps those we serve achieve optimum health during the normal aging process,” Charlestown Executive Director Clara Parker said in a statement. “Our personalized care plans, holistic perspective, compassionate caregivers, and comfortable accommodations reflect a level of individualized service and care that is truly distinct in the marketplace.”

This 171,000-square-foot Wilton Overlook is the latest in expansion plans the retirement community plans to undergo. A $28.5 million assisted living building called Caton Woods opened on the campus last fall.

About 2,100 residents live in 17 independent living residential buildings on Charlestown's 110-acre campus.

