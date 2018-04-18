Hospital emergency rooms in Maryland struggle with flood of patients with mental health, substance-use issues

Twelve-year-old Kristine Williams has logged a lot time in the emergency room since she was diagnosed with mental health conditions about four years ago. But she has not been treated during any of her visits.

Mostly, the Elkton girl sits and waits — for up to 24 hours a visit — as hospital staff search for appropriate care elsewhere.

Emergency room physicians and hospital officials in Maryland say they have become overwhelmed with such patients in need of treatment for mental health or substance-use problems.

Emergency room visits in Maryland fell 8 percent from 2013 to 2016, but the number of patients with behavioral health problems jumped 18.5 percent. Such cases now make up roughly a quarter of all emergency visits in Maryland.

Often there are no other places for such patients to go. But most hospitals aren’t equipped to provide the services they need.

“I’d move heaven and earth and do anything to care for her,” said Patricia Williams, Kristine’s mother. “But we’re caught in a vicious cycle. If she had appropriate mental health care in the community, a lot of this could be avoided. We don’t have providers to provide continuity of care, so we end up in crisis situation.”

Emergency rooms are charged with stabilizing mental health patients before handing them off to community-based treatment. Often, however, these patients end up waiting for attention amid the noise and chaos associated with car accidents and heart attacks.

When they get attention for their immediate medical needs, hospitals say, some refuse referrals for longer-term behavioral health treatment. Hospitals know others just leave in frustration, though they can’t say how often.

The problem has been brewing for decades, as the state closed many of its public mental health facilities in an effort to deinstitutionalize care. The number of state-run psychiatric beds has dropped by nearly 80 percent since the 1980s.

While government officials, hospital administrators and insurers have pushed to provide services such as surgery outside of expensive hospital settings, health care professionals say, there’s been less effort to open behavioral health care facilities.

"For patients with mental illness, we moved them out of the hospital and straight into the street,” said Dr. Elias Shaya, senior associate executive director for behavioral health services at MedStar Health, which operates hospitals in Baltimore and across the state.

The bulk of the patients who go to emergency rooms are diagnosed with mood, anxiety and substance-use disorders, according to hospital records. But several recent studies show there aren’t a lot of options for community care even when people have private health insurance, and many patients do not.

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found in 2015 that 88 percent of Marylanders who needed addiction treatment did not get it. The Mental Health Association of Maryland, an advocacy group, found that year that only 14 percent of psychiatrists listed on the state health exchange were accepting new patients.

The data analysis firm Milliman Inc. released a report in January that ranked Maryland among the worst states for access to cheaper in-network behavioral health treatment, and could violate federal and state laws requiring parity between medical and behavioral health services.

Researchers commissioned by the Maryland Department of Health in 2012 found that hundreds more psychiatric treatment beds were needed, depending on the level of investment in the community. In the meantime, patients wait in emergency rooms or hospital beds. There are fewer than 700 beds in the state’s nearly four dozen acute care hospitals to stabilize psychiatric patients, and the Maryland Hospital Association reports they are nearly always full.

Kristine Williams has been diagnosed with several conditions that affect her thinking and her ability to relate to others. She has been taken repeatedly to the emergency room by her mother, school administrators and caretakers. Her mother said she has been a threat to herself and others.

She goes most often to the emergency room at Union Hospital of Cecil County in Elkton, where her mother said the staff works to find treatment in Maryland or neighboring Delaware.

Hospital officials won’t comment on individual patients, but confirmed that medical and behavioral health staff assess each such patient and look for appropriate treatment elsewhere. They said it’s usually found in hours, not days.

Local community providers confirmed that Kristine is getting attention, and they believe there have been improvements. Patricia Williams said she appreciates their work, but the resources that are available aren’t enough to keep her daughter out of the emergency room. She drives Kristine to a neighboring county to see a child psychiatrist monthly and also takes her to a local therapist whose care is geared to younger children.

Union Hospital officials say many mental health patients make repeated visits. Rod L. Kornrumpf, Union’s regional executive director for behavioral health, said the insufficiency of community services has led officials to explore ways to bring more providers to the rural northeast corner of the state, directly and through tele-medicine.

Hospitals around the state say patients often wait for hours or days in uncomfortable conditions, especially for those in crisis. There can be little privacy and a lot of activity.

MedStar’s Shaya and other hospital officials say waits have lasted up to 10 days.

Hospitals say their emergency bays are often full with patients suffering mental health or substance-use disorders, sometimes taking space needed for other patients.

Dr. Roy Neil, is chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

“I think there is still a dearth of psychiatric outpatient resources for a large part of the patient population,” Neil said.

The problems are not unique to Maryland, said Frankie Berger, director of advocacy for the Virginia-based Treatment Advocacy Center. But the state hasn’t done much to address them, she said.

Texas and Washington put millions of dollars more toward mental health treatment after high-profile crises brought public attention. Maryland’s moment might have come on a frigid night in January, Berger said, when a passerby caught video of workers from the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Midtown Campus leaving a patient suffering a mental health crisis at a bus stop wearing only a gown and socks.

“It’s bad in Maryland,” Berger said. “At some point the state is going to have to pay the piper to make mental health treatment more readily available.”

Midtown officials called the “patient dumping” an isolated incident. But local advocates believe other patients are ushered out of area hospitals without a plan too quickly.