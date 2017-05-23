More participation in clinical trials by seniors may improve health outcomes

Twice a day for 90 minutes, Margaret Friesl straps on a device that shoots electromagnetic pulses into her knee.

The 72-year-old is using the device as part of a research study at The Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics at LifeBridge Health. Doctors want to determine if using the pulses to reduce inflammation in the knee can reduce pain from arthritis and even promote cartilage production.

The study needs older participants like Friesl because they most often suffer with arthritis, but finding elderly participants for medical trials can be difficult.

"Older people are disproportionately affected by a lot of the diseases that are being studied, but they are not a part of the research," said Susan Peschin, president and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research.

Clinical trials are required to determine whether a particular medicine, treatment or device is safe and effective. For trials involving treatments for aging-related diseases and conditions, participation by older people is important not only because they are more representative of the target population, but it allows the treatment to be fine-tuned for older people.

However, enrollment in clinical trials in general is low; 37 percent fail to meet enrollment goals and 11 percent never enroll a single patient, according to a Tufts University study.

Enrollment rates among the elderly are even lower. More than half of people diagnosed with cancer are age 65 or older, yet only 25 percent of clinical trials looking at the disease enroll people from that age group, according to a study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Up to 35 percent of published trials don't include older people, according to a paper published last year in the journal Perspectives in Clinical Research.

The Alliance for Aging Research recently created a short film to bring attention to the issue and try to encourage more senior citizens to participate in medical research.

The reasons for low enrollment among seniors vary. Potential elderly candidates for studies may not ever hear about the trials and learn how to participate. Transportation problems may make it hard for them to get to appointments and follow-up visits. Older adults also may distrust the health system.

Friesl, who participated in the LifeBridge study, is a retired nurse who believes in medical research. She also was looking for relief from the arthritic knee pain she has suffered with for years. So far, she said the device has helped alleviate much of her pain.

"This can really be debilitating and I want to stay as active as I can as I get older," Friesl said. "I am willing to try almost anything to relieve the pain without having to get surgery."

Dr. Ronald Delanois, who was the lead investigator of the study at LifeBridge, said he usually finds many patients are willing to participate. He often taps into his own patient base, which includes Friesl, who has been a patient for several years.

"Older patients in particular want the chance to give back," he said.

The bigger problem is that the strict criteria for many trials automatically eliminates older people, he and others said. Researchers often don't want participants who have other illnesses because it makes the process more complicated and the study results may be harder to decipher. Elderly people often suffer from several chronic conditions.

"Often people who do clinical trials want people with just the one disease that they are studying," said Dr. Jack M. Guralnik, a professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "It makes it cleaner and easier. There are less things to interfere with the results."

When older patients are involved, scientists may need a larger pool of participants and the study may take longer, Guralnik said.

"Researchers need to be a little bit bolder and expand their research criteria," he said.

When older patients don't participate in trials, researchers say the medications and treatments that are developed may not work as well for that population. Sometimes drug criteria has to be "fine-tuned" after development, said Dr. Edward Sausville, associated director for clinical research at the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"It is a very well-known fact that drug doses defined in trials have to be adjusted when you actually use them in what we call the real world population," Sausville said. "You sometimes have to adjust down because of fatigue and other side effects."

Some researchers said that incentives, such as extra funding to help pay for the extra work involved in using older people in trials, could build a more inclusive clinical trial system.

The Baltimore VA Medical Center has a program dedicated to geriatric research, where about 20 such studies currently underway. The VA uses several ways to get the elderly involved, said Dr. Leslie Katzel, director of that program.

To get around transportation issues, researchers will pick patients up or even conduct studies at their homes, he said. In a study exploring the benefits of exercise in the elderly on physical and brain health, researchers work with elderly participants at their homes teaching them to use computer tablets to exercise. Follow-up visits also are done at the patient's home.

Katzel said his studies often involve more thorough medical histories and physical exams because elderly patients may have a variety of illnesses.

"It involves more work and you have to take extra steps to make sure things are being done safely," he said.

But Katzel said that extra work needs to be done to best serve patients.

"Studies need to focus on elderly people that have multiple medical problems," Katzel said. "They are more representative of what people are really like in the real world. The bottom line is older people would benefit the most because they have these diseases."

Martin Dennis, 74, is participating in a study at LifeBridge Health in which doctors injected pain medication in his knee during surgery. The hope is that by administering the drug as close to the site of the procedure as possible, it will help with pain management after the surgery.

Dennis was able to participate in the study even though he has other medical conditions, including high blood pressure. So far Dennis hasn't had much pain relief, which makes him believe he was one of the participants in the study given a placebo.

But he is still glad he participated.

"I feel like studies are worthwhile if they help find better treatments for patients," he said.

