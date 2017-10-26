Bill Clinton to attend opioid summit at Hopkins' Bloomberg School

Former President Bill Clinton will speak at an opioid summit Monday at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health that will explore solutions to the drug addiction epidemic consuming the country.

Clinton will give opening remarks and moderate a panel. The summit, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will coincide with the release of a report, “The Opioid Epidemic: From Evidence to Impact.” The report includes an introduction by Clinton and recommendations for reversing the drug crisis.

Public health, business, labor, law enforcement and government officials will participate in the summit, which is co-sponsored by the Clinton Health Matters Initiative, a project of the Clinton Foundation, and the Bloomberg School’s Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness and the Center for Injury Research and Policy.

