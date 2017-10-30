Former President Bill Clinton visits Johns Hopkins, urges action on opioid crisis

Former Pres. Bill Clinton said Monday in a speech at Johns Hopkins University that everyone can play a part in solving the killer opioid epidemic gripping the nation.

Each person or group needs to pick something like tackling stigma, stocking the overdose reversal drug naloxone or calling for expansion of treatment, Clinton said before directing the audience to a list of recommendations compiled by the Clinton Foundation and the Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health.

With more than 64,000 overdose deaths logged nationally last year, and more than 2,000 in Maryland, he said so far the response has been lacking.

“We’re finally acting like grown ups and treating this like a public health problem and not a criminal justice problem,” Clinton said about addiction. “The bad news is the response has been woefully inadequate. What we’re here today to do is figure out what to do next.”

Clinton pointed to many of the recommendations in the report — The Opioid Epidemic, From Evidence to Impact — and then moderated one of two panels of experts who reiterated the need for more attention and resources to the subject.

Many of the recommendations are not new, and certainly many people have worked in their own corners of the country on them, Clinton said. But more need to make commitments and those efforts need coordination. Clinton’s foundation, he said, plans to take on some of that.

Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s health commissioner and a panelist on Monday, has already made naloxone a central element of the city’s response becoming among the first in the nation to issue a blanket prescription for the drug and then training thousands of residents to use it.

Still, Wen said there is much to do, including changing the culture of prescribing “a pill for every pain,” often blamed for leading people into addiction. And she also said on the other side of the issue, there not only needs to be an expansion of treatment slots but an expansion of efforts to link people to those slots when they visit a hospital, needle exchange van or other point in the health system.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat who has led efforts to address drug prices, said he’s working on expanding access to naloxone and health care generally. That includes protecting Medicaid, which funds a disproportionate share of treatment.

Other panelists from research, educational, faith, treatment and law enforcement backgrounds agreed that they all need to do something if the opioid burden is to be reduced.

“We should not doubt the power of collective action,” said Dr. G. Caleb Alexander, co-director of the Hopkins’ Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness.

CAPTION President Bill Clinton speaks at an opioid summit at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) President Bill Clinton speaks at an opioid summit at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Clemenceau Medical Center in Lebanon is one of 19 projects in the growing portfolio of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, the arm of the Baltimore-based institution that’s charged with taking the Hopkins mission and brand global. (Baltimore Sun video) Clemenceau Medical Center in Lebanon is one of 19 projects in the growing portfolio of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, the arm of the Baltimore-based institution that’s charged with taking the Hopkins mission and brand global. (Baltimore Sun video)

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn