Chesapeake Urology partners with Tennessee practice

Chesapeake Urology Associates said it has combined management services with a Tennessee firm in a partnership it hopes will give it more resources.

Under the agreement, Chesapeake Urology and Tennessee Urology Associates will continue to operate as separate companies. They will share a management consultancy that will handle back office functions, such as billing and call center operations.

“This will give us access to more capital and other resources,” said Steve Bass, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Chesapeake Urology Associates.

The Owings Mills-based practice aims to expand its independent practice model to urology groups across the nation.

Chesapeake Urology has 25 medical offices and 17 ambulatory surgery centers throughout Maryland that employ 725 people, including 87 doctors. Tennessee Urologists has 18 urologists serving patients at 11 locations in Knoxville and surrounding counties.

Doctors from both offices will also collaborate on medical decisions.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker