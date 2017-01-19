Chase Brexton hires new president and CEO

Chase Brexton Health announced Thursday that it has hired a former executive from Saint Agnes Hospital as its new president and CEO, just two months after the previous head said he was leaving following a dispute with the health center's employees.

Patrick Mutch was hired by an executive search committee after a monthlong search. Mutch was most recently interim president and CEO of Saint Agnes.

"I am extremely excited to join Chase Brexton Health Care, and carry on its legacy of community care serving some of Baltimore's most vulnerable populations," Mutch said in a statement. "Chase Brexton's mission is inspiring to me, and I am honored to lead a group of health care providers with such a strong commitment to their patients. Health care is changing to integrate all determinants of patient health, including medical, behavioral, dental and social. Chase Brexton is uniquely positioned to accomplish this vision and be a leader in the community."

Chase Brexton's previous CEO, Richard Larison, said in November that he would not renew his contract. His departure followed acrimony between the community health care provider and its employees, which culminated in the unionization of its workforce.

Workers had complained of longer workdays, heavier workloads and reduced training, and said they wanted more say in decisions. Chase Brexton officials said they did not need to unionize.

Union organizing turned contentious, and those in the lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender community held protests and started a petition decrying the dispute. Lawmakers, workers and patients became upset by the firing of five longtime staff members.

Mutch said that he would meet with LGBT community leaders in the coming months.

"I am keenly aware of the important role that Chase Brexton has served in Baltimore's LGBT community over the past 40 years," he said. "These roots run deep, and I commit to honor and uphold them."

The new president said that he also hopes to further solidify Chase Brexton's status as a premier community health center and help it to continue to expand throughout Maryland.

The executive search committee met with Chase Brexton staff to learn more about what they wanted in a leader.

"We were impressed by Patrick's deep understanding of our welcoming, affirming, patient-focused care," board chair Carolyn Kennedy said in a statement. "He possesses a wealth of experience in both nonprofit and for-profit health care systems, and understands how to lead and develop integrated care models."

