University of Maryland AIDS expert named new CDC director

A doctor with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and longtime AIDS researcher who helped found the school’s prestigious Institute of Human Virology has been appointed the new head of the Centers for Disease Control.

The appointment of Dr. Robert Redfield, an infectious disease expert, was announced late Wednesday by the medical school.

Redfield began his career in the late 1970’s at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and co-founded the Institute on Human Virology in 1996.

“Dr. Redfield was one of my early collaborators in co-discovering HIV as the cause of AIDS and demonstrating heterosexual transmission of AIDS,” said Dr. Robert C. Gallo, also co-founder of the human virology institute, in a statement. “He is a dedicated and compassionate physician who truly cares about his patients and is deeply committed to ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care possible. Dr. Redfield has served his country well, and consistently demonstrates strong public health instincts that are grounded in science and clinical medicine. In my view, despite the loss to the Institute, I believe this makes him the ideal candidate to direct the CDC.”

