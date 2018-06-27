CareFirst patient care program saves more than $1 billion in health care costs

A CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield program that better coordinates patient care has saved nearly $1.2 billion since it launched eight years ago, officials with the insurer said Wednesday.

Last year, the savings for the cost of care for the insurer’s members was $223 million.

The initiative, which CareFirst calls the Patient-Centered Medical Home program, gives incentives to primary care physicians who better coordinate the care of their patients once they leave their office. That can mean making sure they take their medication and get refills on prescriptions and come to follow-up appointments.

The program is meant to reduce costs but also improve health of patients, which can reduce future spending needs.

“Bending the cost curve while improving quality for our members was the principal goal of the [Patient-Centered Medical Home] program when it was launched,” CareFirst President and CEO Chet Burrell said in a statement. “We are pleased that our data again shows the program is helping to slow the rate at which medical costs grow while improving the quality of care.”

Burrell is retiring from CareFirst, the state’s largest insurer, at the end of the week. The coordinated care program was one of Burrell’s key initiatives while at the helm of the company.

For every 1,000 CareFirst members, those in the coordinated care program last year had 13.7 percent fewer hospital readmissions; 19.4 percent fewer days in the hospital; and 7.3 percent fewer emergency room visits.

“Over the years, primary care physicians in the region have embraced the program, and the patients touched by it are highly satisfied with the care they receive,” Burrell said. “The program is clearly demonstrating there are ways to slow the growth of costs that are compatible with high quality care.”

