CareFirst plans to curb opioid addiction through grants, programs

After noticing a large uptick in claims for addiction treatment services, including pricey emergency room visits, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield administrators said Wednesday that the insurer was working toward a comprehensive method of caring for its customers.

The effort was announced by the state’s largest health insurer during an event at Baltimore City Hall, along with $1.5 million in funding the carrier plans to give to others in the region to curb an opioid epidemic that has ravaged the city in particular.

“We cover in Maryland 2 million people and about a quarter have some experience with prescription opioids and thousands are at risk of addiction,” said Chet Burrell, CareFirst’s president and CEO. “We found that people were calling into us from all walks of life and they were struggling to get access to a provider.”

Burrell said CareFirst is now building a network of clinics and providers who can treat substance use and mental health problems on demand. But the carrier isn’t waiting for calls from its customers only. It has hired behavioral health workers stationed around its coverage area in Maryland, Washington and Northern Virginia who can intercept people at the hospital or in doctors’ offices and funnel them to appropriate treatment.

The insurer will also waive co-payments and deductibles for those who agree to a specific treatment plan.

State figures show that there were 1,172 deaths from alcohol or drug intoxication statewide in the first half of the year, with the bulk related to opioids.

