CEO of CareFirst to retire next year

Chet Burrell will retire next year as president and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield after more than a decade heading the region’s largest insurer.

“A decade of service to the mission of CareFirst has, for me, passed quickly,” the 70-year-old Burrell said in a statement. “No matter the demands, it was never ‘work’ to me, as I felt drawn forward by our organization’s purpose, by our mission, by our cause.”

Burrell became head of the company in December 2007.

Before that he held leadership roles at health care technology and consulting companies RealMed and Novalis, which he also founded. He was also an executive at Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations in New York and worked for state government in New York as well.

“Chet joined the company at a critical juncture for the organization and led a transformational makeover of the organization, our programs and technology that has allowed us to dramatically improve how we serve our members and navigate a turbulent time in health care,” said Stephen L. Waechter, chair of the board of directors of CareFirst Inc., in a statement. “At the same time, he brought a passionate, thoughtful approach to the role of fulfilling our company’s not-for-profit mission that has benefited all of the communities we serve.”

CareFirst’s board of directors will conduct a nationwide search for Burrell’s replacement.

“In searching for a successor, we will seek an executive with the skills and experience to both lead the organization, and help us meet our unique not-for-profit mission,” Waechter said.

