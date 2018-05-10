Kevin Kamenetz lived a healthy lifestyle. How can someone in good shape suddenly die of cardiac arrest?

The death of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz left many people suprised in part because he was healthy and fit with no history of heart disease.

But doctors said even people in the best of health with no signs of cardiovascular disease can suffer a deadly attack that stops the heart. Sometimes it is the first sign of heart problems.

“Some people just come in out of the blue having been seemingly perfectly healthy,” said Dr. Gail Cunningham, chief medical officer at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, where Kamenetz was taken for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

Cunningham said this happens when a blood vessel suddenly becomes blocked, which starves the heart of blood and oxygen. The organ then stops working. Damage to the heart can began in minutes, doctors said.

Kamenetz received CPR at Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., where he went and called 911. While this keeps some blood flow throughout the body, it is not the same as the heart beating on its own, Cunningham said.

Fire department members there also tried to jump start Kamenetz’s heart three times with a defibrillator. Medics from Baltimore County’s Garrison fire station also administered CPR and gave Kamenetz cardiac drugs and performed “airway management.”

It is unclear which of Kamenetz’s arteries was blocked and the family has chosen not to have an autopsy performed.

“I don’t know what his underlying pathology was, so I don’t know if this was one vessel or maybe he had several that were borderline and one was suddenly blocked,” Cunningham said. “I just don’t know.”

Cunningham said it is also hard to tell if the stress of a gubernatorial campaign, which involves a grueling schedule of debates, meet-and-greets and other activities could have put too much pressure on his heart.

“Stress can be a contributor to heart problems, but not necessarily,” Cunningham said.

Kamenetz was a healthy eater who liked granola and yogurt, said Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County public safety spokeswoman. He wasn’t overweight and visited a doctor regularly.

“He did not have any health issues that anyone was aware of,” Armacost said. “That makes this even more than a shock to deal with.”

