Maryland cannabis commission hires new executive director

An Eastern Shore hospital executive has joined the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission as its new executive director.

Joy A. Strand takes her new job just as companies have begun to dispense medical marijuana to patients.

She replaces Patrick Jameson who resigned last month. The former state trooper took over as executive director in April 2016. He was the second executive director to resign from the commission in as many years.

Strand comes to the commission from McCready Health in Crisfield, where she was the CEO. She oversaw a health system that included a hospital, an outpatient center, an outpatient rehabilitation center, an assisted living facility, and a nursing and rehabilitation center.

“We are thrilled to have Joy A. Strand take the helm of the Commission,” Brian P. Lopez, chairman of the commission, said in a statement. “With her successive roles in healthcare leadership, she has extensive experience helping to identify the pieces and professionals needed to strengthen patient-focused systems, in addition to working well with the business community.”

