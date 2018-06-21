Border separations could have traumatic impact on children, doctors say

Forcibly separating families at the border has set up thousands of children for lifelong psychological and health consequences,​ pediatricians and other health professionals are warning.

The odds already are higher that these children could suffer from depression, anxiety and other issues because they are coming from violent countries and volatile situations that have likely stressed and traumatized them.

Even though President Donald Trump issued an executive order halting these separations, 2,300 already have been taken away from their parents. Some have been ferried thousands of miles and housed in warehouse-like settings with little or no emotional support. There is no indication when they might be reunited.

“It is adding more trauma to these kids who have already been through a whole lot,” said Dr. Scott Krugman, a Baltimore pediatrician and past president of the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Putting them into a Walmart with hundreds of other children is not exactly a trauma mitigating circumstance.”

When children face stressful situations, stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline rise in their bodies. A comforting hug and soothing words from a trusted parent or adult can help alleviate these reactions, Krugman and others said.

When children don’t get that support, stress can rise to harmfully toxic levels.

Richard Barth, dean of the University of Maryland School of Social Work, said children removed from their families by social services are given some kind of connection with their family within 24 hours. Even a phone call can help protect against the emotional damage such a separation can have on a child, he said.

“Kids who are taken away from family and not put in a stimulating environment can become depressed,” Barth said. “They can stop eating. They begin losing curiosity and stop living the life that a child needs to develop healthily.”

Several medical associations have come out against the separations because of the impact of children.

Dr. Colleen Kraft, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement that she saw the early impact the separations were already having during a recent trip to the border. She said the practice of separation goes against protecting and promoting children’s health.

