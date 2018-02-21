Bon Secours Health System to merge with Mercy Health of Ohio

Marriottsville-based Bon Secours Health System announced Wednesday that it is merging with Mercy Health of Ohio to create a Catholic health system that will span seven states.

The merger, expected to be completed by the end of the year, will create the fifth largest Catholic health system in the country, with $8 billion in operating revenue and 43 hospitals.

It adds Mercy Health’s 23 hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky to the 20 hospitals owned by or affiliated with Bon Secours in Maryland, Florida, Kentucky, New York, South Carolina and Virginia.

The Bon Secours hospital in West Baltimore serves a population with high levels of chronic conditions and is known for its programs that address health disparities. It also has a community outreach component that addresses the social problems that affect people’s health, such as housing and job training.

“The mission, vision, values and geographic service areas of Bon Secours and Mercy Health are remarkably well-aligned and highly complementary,” said Richard J. Statuto, president and CEO of Bon Secours Health System, in a statement. “This merger strengthens our shared commitment to improve population health, eliminate health disparities, build strength to address social determinants of health, and invest heavily in innovating our approaches to health care.”

The hospital systems did not disclose where the combined system would be headquartered or what it would be called.

The merger also will bring together 50 home health agencies, hospice agencies and skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities.

The new health system will employ 57,000 associates and more than 2,100 physicians and other advanced clinicians. The system is expected to handle more than 10 million patient encounters a year.

Together, the hospitals said they also will invest $640 million a year in community efforts.

“Working together, our strong faith-based heritage fuels our mutual focus to provide efficient and effective health care for each patient who comes through our doors,” said John M. Starcher Jr., Mercy Health president and CEO, in a statement.

Bon Secours is affiliated with the Sisters of Bon Secours, a Catholic order devoted to responding to the needs of the sick. The order established its first hospital in Baltimore in 1919.

“This merger ensures a strong future for our shared health ministry as we work to bring health and wholeness to those we so humbly serve,” said Sister Patricia A. Eck, chairperson of Bon Secours Ministries, in a statement.

