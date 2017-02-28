$50,000 grant to help postpartum women through B'more Fit

The Family League of Baltimore has received a $50,000 grant from Aetna Foundation to expand a community-based fitness and nutrition program for postpartum women and their families.

The funding will allow the enrollment of 100 new people in the B'more Fit program and the ability to reach 10,000 others through health fairs and other community events.

B'more Fit is an initiative of B'more for Healthy Babies, a public-private partnership led by the Baltimore City Health Department, Family League of Baltimore and other organizations designed to bring down the infant mortality rate in Baltimore.

Since B'More for Healthy Babies was established in 2009, infant mortality has declined by 38 percent to its lowest point on record.

"Through this new funding, we can continue to support new mothers, their children and their families at a critical time in their lives," Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement.

B'More Fit offers group nutrition and weight loss classes, tips on healthy eating and exercise classes. It predominantly serves low-income, African-American and Latina women residing in Baltimore.

