Hopkins partners with investment management firm to boost early stage research

Johns Hopkins University scientists will get a $65 million infusion of funding from a Wall Street investment firm to boost early stage therapeutic research that also could help bring drugs and treatments to market.

Deerfield Management, a New York-based healthcare oriented investment management firm, will disburse the money over five years. More funding will be made available for research that shows strong commercial potential.

The collaboration will be called Bluefield Innovations.

The money will ease the burden on scientists and the university to identify funding for research on new therapies. It’s generally a many-years-long, complex and costly endeavor to research a therapy and bring it to market, and most candidates fail along the way.

“For more than 125 years, Johns Hopkins has been at the forefront of research and medical innovation,” said Ronald J. Daniels, president of university, in a statement. “As we expand this tradition, collaborations with industry will help us more efficiently move groundbreaking technologies to market. Our relationship with Deerfield will provide a fully funded and professionally supported avenue for Johns Hopkins researchers to deliver on the potential of their promising work.”

A joint steering committee will identify projects that receive funding through the pre-clinical development process, or before human trials. This is the basic research and studies that help qualify a drug or therapy for those trials necessary to win government approval.

Drug candidates can be licensed to others or spun into new companies, which also could be funded by Deerfield.

“We are proud and excited to be collaborating with Johns Hopkins, a premier institution with world-class scientists dedicated to pushing the boundaries of discovery to transform health care,” said James Flynn, managing partner at Deerfield Management. “Further, the development expertise and scientific leadership resident at Johns Hopkins Drug Discovery Program is a tremendous asset in enabling Bluefield to move the innovations of Hopkins’ scientists forward toward their therapeutic applications.”

In October, Deerfield also invested $50 million in a collaboration with the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. That research partnership is aimed at solving complex, early stage treatment challenges related to unmet medical needs. The money also will fund early stage research and help support companies and other entities to develop the most promising projects.

Any profits from successful drugs or therapies funded in that collaboration will go to Deerfield’s philanthropic arm to support healthcare projects for those in underserved communities and healthcare innovation.

