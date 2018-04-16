Two more patients hospitalized for bleeding from synthetic marijuana in Maryland

Two more people in Maryland have been hospitalized for extreme bleeding after using synthetic marijuana, state poison officials said Monday.

The victims from Central Maryland showed symptoms early in the morning on April 14, according to officials with the Maryland Poison Center at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

It is the third case in Maryland this month. The first person, also from Central Maryland, was diagnosed on April 3 after experiencing bleeding from several parts of the body. That person has since been released from the hospital.

The two latest victims reported similar symptoms. None of the people who were hospitalized were identified because of privacy laws.

Poison control officials are warning people about taking synthetic marijuana after three people in Chicago died from using the drug. There it was laced with rat poison, which had the effect of taking high doses of blood thinners. It is unclear if rat poison was in the drugs in the Maryland cases.

Symptoms from improper use of synthetic marijuana include bruising, nosebleeds, bleeding of the gums, bleeding out of proportion to the level of injury, vomiting blood, blood in the urine or stool, excessively heavy menstrual bleeding and back pain.

Synthetic marijuana is also sold as synthetic cannibinoids, K-2, fake or legal weed, spice and genie.

“We’re warning people to not use synthetic cannabinoids,” Bruce Anderson, executive director of the Maryland Poison Center, said in a statement.

