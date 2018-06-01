Amtrak opens pod where moms can breastfeed and pump at Baltimore's Penn Station

Amtrak has opened a suite at Baltimore’s Penn Station where moms can breastfeed and pump.

Baltimore is one of five places where the train company is offering such lactation suites. It’s located on the concourse level near the police office and stairwell and across from the ticketing line.

The suite is a self-contained, 5-foot by 9-foot mobile pod with benches, a fold-down table and and electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump. The door can be locked for privacy.

Mothers can bring their babies and other children into the pod, created by Mamava.

The lactation suites are also available at train stations in Washington, Philadelphia and Chicago. One will be opened at New York’s Penn Station at a later date.

