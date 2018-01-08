Maryland-based Adfinitas Health buys stake in PA hospitalist group

Adfinitas Health has acquired a majority stake in Advanced Inpatient Medicine, continuing the expansion of the Hanover-based hospitalist group.

The acquisition adds four regional hospitals in Northeast Pennsylvania to Adfinitas portfolio, which already provides health care professionals to 14 hospitals and more than 40 post-acute facilities in Maryland, Virginia and Michigan.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Hospitalists act as patients’ primary care physicians while they are in the hospital or health care facility.

Adfinitas said contracting for the professionals allows the facilities to offer high-quality, cost-effective patient care. The company, founded in 2007, uses teams of hospitalists and nurse practitioners to provide care.

Adfinitas was previously known as Maryland Inpatient Care Specialists.

