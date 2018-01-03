Van parked outside of Baltimore jail offers drug treatment

Homeless, occasionally incarcerated and about 24-hours after his last hit of heroin, Norman Jones walked into the big white van parked just steps from the door to Baltimore City’s jail looking for an exit from his way of life.

“Enough is enough” said the 56-year-old Jones as he waited for a prescription for buprenorphine, a medication used to forestall withdrawal and long-term cravings.

The van, a mobile treatment facility launched two months ago, lures people coming out of the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center with a sign advertising its services. It is the city’s latest and perhaps most in-your-face option for a population of people who circulate in and out of jail and prison, often for addiction-related crimes, but receive no treatment on the inside.

Even though the opioid overdose crisis spurred Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency in Maryland, dedicating more funding for treatment, the jail population remains largely overlooked and vulnerable to overdose once they come out, advocates say.

Some 65 to 70 percent of those who are arrested in Baltimore and taken to the jail have a substance-use problem, from alcohol to heroin.

“This is an extremely high-risk time for offenders,” said Daniel J. Mistak, general counsel for a California-based nonprofit advocacy group Community Oriented Correctional Health Services. “People are far more likely to overdose upon release from jail. You’re tolerance is down, you go back to using what you were using before. It hits you hard and you’re dead.”

It’s not clear how many overdose upon leaving jail or prison in Maryland, but state figures show there were 1,172 drug and alcohol related deaths recorded in the first half of 2017, including record opioid related fatalities that has alarmed treatment providers and advocates.

Behavioral Health Leadership Institute started the van to help fill that void, said Deborah Agus, executive director of the Baltimore nonprofit.

“We had to pull up a van because there just aren’t enough places for people to go,” she said. “We had to be willing to just go and do it.”

Agus said she has the support of the state correctional department to serve people who leave the jail building on Eager Street, though corrections officials were not available to comment.

The state agency, which runs the city jail complex and the state prisons, was among the first in the nation to offer methadone treatment in 2001, though only those who can prove they were already on methadone or buprenorphine can receive treatment.

Those who are not already in treatment must detox on their own, a widely uncomfortable and even painful experience.

Corrections officials have said that about 100 of the approximately 2,000 people entering the system in Baltimore each month receive methadone. They can stay on the medication while in jail, where stays average about 20 days, but are weened off over 21 days if they are transferred to prison.

The correctional system also offers counseling and connection to services upon release, according to the Hogan administration.

In six county jails, the state has begun funding injections just before release of another treatment, naltrexone, which blocks the effects of opioids. Those ex-offenders are linked to community-based care for more monthly injections, counseling and other services. State officials, who have spent more than $800,000 on the effort, are backing a study of its effectiveness and plan to expand to five more counties.

Meanwhile, new efforts to sign up those about to leave the system for Medicaid, which provides drug treatment, have gone slowly. A program that would connect people temporarily to health care upon release that was supposed to launch in July is now slated for 2018.

Corrections officials last year cracked down on the use of buprenorphine smuggled into the system. They asked the Maryland’s Medicaid program to limit use of the drug’s film version, which had become the correctional system’s most confiscated contraband. Corrections officials prefer liquid methadone because it is tougher to divert and misuse.

Yet local advocates say there is a shortage of manpower and funding inside the system for treatment, and inadequate resources available after people are released.

“The criminal justice system has a lot of people who have an opioid abuse disorder,” said Noa Krawczyk, a doctoral student in the Hopkins Bloomberg School’s Department of Mental Health. “The population has a need for treatment. It can be a really good opportunity to steer someone in the right direction.”

Krawczyk recently completed a study of more than 72,000 opioid users that showed that those referred from courts and diversionary programs for treatment were the least likely to get medication for their addiction such as methadone or buprenorphine.

People are far more likely to overdose upon release from jail. ... It hits you hard and you’re dead. — Daniel J. Mistak, general counsel for a California-based nonprofit advocacy group Community Oriented Correctional Health Services

Close to a quarter of the users in the study were referred to treatment though the criminal justice system, but only about 4.6 percent of those were referred for medication-assisted treatment. Users outside of the criminal justice system were referred to such programs more than 40 percent of the time.

In Baltimore, Behavorial Health System Baltimore oversees substance use and mental health treatment, including funding methadone treatment at the city jail complex and continuing treatment outside. The organization plans to push for legislation to improve treatment in the correctional system during the General Assembly session beginning in January, said its spokeswoman, Adrienne Breidenstine.

Still, Breidenstine praised the van effort.

“It is another access point,” she said. “It’s a way to capture people released with no treatment plan.”

To pay for the van, Agus raised $220,000 from area nonprofits — including OSI Baltimore, the Abell Foundation, the Zanvyl and Isabelle Krieger Fund and the Leonard & Helen R. Stulman Charitable Foundation — funding that she said likely won’t last a year.

Already, the staff she’s hired mostly from Johns Hopkins Medicine are treating about 10 patients, who they plan to stabilize and then transfer to brick-and-mortar facilities, including a handful run by Agus’ nonprofit.

Available outside the jail two days a week, the van’s doctors do physicals and write prescriptions for buprenorphine to begin the treatment process.

Agus said the van is less structured than many programs, taking nearly all comers with an opioid addiction and not requiring daily visits or counseling, provisions she said that can put off users initially. The medical staff swabs participants’ cheeks to ensure they take the buprenorphine and don’t have high levels of other drugs or alcohol that mix dangerously with the medication.