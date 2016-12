Orioles center fielder Adam Jones has joined the push to sign up Marylanders for health insurance under Obamacare.

He recorded a radio ad released Friday at an event with Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Attorney General Brian Frosh and other public officials.

The add encourages people to call 211, a help line for people who want to buy insurance. State officials hope the ad is particularly attractive to young people, who are key to the health care law's success.

