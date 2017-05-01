Baltimore group wants cancer warning labels on acid reflux drugs

In hindsight, Charles Rutherford realizes he has probably suffered from acid reflux for most of his life.

As a kid he drank milk to stop the burning sensation in his chest after eating peanut butter. For two decades as an adult he complained to doctors about chest pains only to be told it was due to stress.

Then three years ago, the 59-year-old Rutherford was diagnosed with Barrett's Esophagus, when stomach acid damages and changes the composition of the lining of the esophagus. If not treated it can lead to esophageal cancer.

Like many people, Rutherford, had no idea he was at risk for esophageal cancer.

The Esophageal Cancer Action Network, based in Baltimore is working to change that. In its latest effort, the group known as ECAN plans to file a citizen's petition Monday with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking the agency to require cancer warnings on the labels of over-the-counter reflux medications.

Current labels on drugs like Prilosec and Nexium warn people to get their doctors' recommendation before taking the medicine. The labels also tell people not to take the medication long term. There is no mention of cancer.

"We want something that is much bolder and stronger than is on packaging now," said David Rosen, a food and drug lawyer who worked for the FDA for 15 years and is filing the petition on behalf of ECAN.

The petition states that "the warnings should include a stronger, bold and prominent statement that persistent heartburn can be a sign of increased risk of esophageal cancer and explain that drug products do not eliminate that risk."

ECAN members say that many people don't heed the current labels, taking too much of the medication or using it without consulting a doctor.

Sometimes the drugs work so well at relieving symptoms, such as bloating, coughing and irritated throat, that people believe they're fine and don't seek medical treatment. But that doesn't mean the cancer risk no longer exists. The cellular changes in many cases already have taken place and can still lead to cancer.

"If you get rid of your symptoms you are not getting rid of your risk," said Mindy Mordecai, who started the esophageal cancer network after her husband died from the disease. "Many people who take over-the-counter medication have no idea that they're at risk."

A recent poll by the group in collaboration with research firm Isos found that 86 percent of Americans don't know that acid reflux disease can cause esophageal cancer. Only 14 percent of 1,000 people who took the survey were aware reflux could lead to cancer.

The group said that the cancer warnings are needed more than ever because the number of people with Barrett's Esophagus continues to increase.

About three million Americans currently have the condition and more than half don't know it because there aren't a lot of symptoms.

Esophageal cancer is often only discovered when it has reached advanced stages when treatment outcomes are very poor. Most people find they can no longer swallow because a mass is blocking the esophagus.

Rosen said ECAN's efforts are not intended to stop the use of over-the-counter drugs for treating reflex.

"I don't want to scare people from not buying the medications," Rosen said. "I want them to use it responsibly. If their symptoms persist they need to go see their doctor."

