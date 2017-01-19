Maryland could lose $2 billion in federal funding if ACA repealed

If Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act, the state of Maryland could lose nearly $2 billion in Medicaid money used to help get hundreds of thousand of people insurance in the 2018 fiscal year.

The state Department of Legislative Services issued a report earlier this week on how much a potential overhaul to the federal law could cost the state. A General Assembly House committee will take up the issue at a hearing this afternoon.

The state's uninsured rate has decreased by nearly one-third under the Affordable Care Act, mostly because of an expansion of Medicaid funded largely by the federal government.

Repeal also could threaten the $2.3 billion in extra Medicaid and Medicare payments Maryland hospitals get because of a special arrangement with the federal government, the report said. The hospitals get the money by agreeing to keep overall health care costs growth in check.

Republicans in Congress have begun the process to repeal elements of the law, but it is unclear how it will change at this point.

President-elect Donald Trump promised this week that he plans "insurance for everybody," although he did not offer a specific plan. During his nomination hearing, Rep. Tom Price, Trump's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, called it "imperative" for people to be able to keep coverage.

Were the law to be repealed without a replacement, the state would have to figure out whether to find a way to make up the lost Medicaid dollars or reduce eligibility for the federal health program for the poor.

