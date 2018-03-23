Reproductive rights group asks Supreme Court to review Baltimore law requiring clinics to say they don't offer abortions

The Center for Reproductive Rights announced Friday it has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of a lower court’s decision that pregnancy clinics cannot be required to disclose to patients in their waiting area that they don’t provide abortions.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in January that a Baltimore ordinance that required this disclosure at all crisis pregnancy centers violated the religious freedom of a center affiliated with the Roman Catholic church that helps pregnant women, but is opposed to referring them for abortions or getting birth control.

City officials said the law was designed to protect women from deceptive advertising by the clinics. Women might think they were going to a place where they could get an abortion and not be able to get the procedure.

The petition asked that the nation’s high court “review and correct” the Fourth Circuit decision or hold the petition until the court makes a ruling on a similar case: the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, which was heard earlier this week.

The ordinance was introduced by former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake when she was President of the Baltimore City Council and became the first in the nation to require pregnancy centers to disclose that they don’t offer or refer abortions or birth control.

The Center for Reproductive Rights has fought alongside Baltimore officials since June 2010 to defend the city ordinance against a lawsuit filed by the Greater Baltimore Center for Pregnancy Concerns. A federal district court blocked enforcement of the ordinance in 2016, a decision recently upheld by the 4th Circuit.

Neither city officials nor the Center for Reproductive Rights could be reached for comment.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker