Walmart offers health screenings at Baltimore stores

Walmart will offer health screenings Saturday at stores in the Baltimore area where shoppers can get low-cost immunizations and free readings of blood glucose, blood pressure and body mass index.

The screenings are taking place at all 4,700 Walmart stores in partnership with the American Diabetes Association. Some locations also will offer free vision screenings.

Walmart has offered more than 1.4 million free screenings through its Walmart Wellness Day events, which the retailer describes as the nation’s largest single-day health fair. The health fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each customer who learns about potential risk of diabetes will be given more information from the diabetes association. Nearly 8 million people with diabetes are undiagnosed, the group says.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella