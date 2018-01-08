Maryland granted one-year extension for hospital cost-control program

State and federal regulators said they need more time to evaluate data from 2017 before expanding Maryland’s experimental health care cost control program.

Under a five-year pilot program with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Maryland has tried to control rising health care costs and save Medicare money by flipping the incentive for hospitals from boosting the number of patients they see to ensuring patient health.

The pilot program was supposed to conclude at the end of December and be replaced by a new, 10-year program that would expand the cost-control experiment to include other health care providers, such as doctors, skilled-nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers.

The state announced Monday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid agreed to extend the current pilot program to the end of December 2019 to allow time to study data from 2017 before finalizing a contract for the more ambitious 10-year program.

“This extension reflects the Hogan administration’s continual commitment to improving health care quality while reducing costs,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. “We look forward to working with CMS to finalize the new Maryland Model, which will extend our efforts beyond hospitals to serve even more Marylanders.”

Under the pilot program, hospitals can earn more money if they work with providers outside the hospital to ensure patients stick to their treatment plan and avoid returning to the hospital.

The 10-year program would expand such incentives to encourage these other health care providers outside hospitals to participate in the cost-saving efforts in a more meaningful way.

Draft terms of the new program, which were released over the summer but are subject to change, establish incentives and additional resources for doctors, skilled-nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers if they collaborate with hospitals to reduce Medicare expenses.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the state is working with federal regulators to finalize the next phase of the agreement as quickly as possible.

“Our administration is committed to working with our federal partners to ensure we continue to lead the nation when it comes to innovation in health care access and affordability for our citizens,” he said in a statement.

Maryland Hospital Association said it supports the extension.

“Hospitals have performed very well under the model, and as we move toward the next phase and include other providers, it is critical that a new agreement addressing total cost of care is achieved,” the organization said in a statement. “We look forward to our continuing work with the state and the federal government to move Marylanders' health care into a new era of lower cost and continued high quality.”

