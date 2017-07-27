Evergreen to be wound down by state unless new buyer steps forward

Evergreen Health will be wound down by the state insurance administration unless another investor or buyer steps forward.

A group of investors that had planned to acquire the struggling insurance firm on Wednesday said they were backing out of the deal. Without the needed influx of cash, financially unstable Evergreen will be forced into the state’s receivership program, in which a court-appointed receiver takes over operations of the business until another buyer is found or it no longer has any claims to pay out, said Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr.

Redmer said he will ask a Baltimore City court to appoint a receiver in the coming days.

Evergreen’s current members will maintain their coverage, so long as they continue to pay their monthly premium. But after Aug. 1, Evergreen will not be able to accept new members or renew plans.

Evergreen would cease offering coverage July 31 of next year, when plans held by the last active members, who renewed for Aug. 1, expire. It could take until the end of 2018 or possibly into the following year to finish paying out their claims.

Once all claims are paid, the rest of the company’s assets and operations will be wound down.

Founded by former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Peter Beilenson, Evergreen was one of 23 so-called consumer operated and oriented health plans, or co-ops, created under the federal Affordable Care Act and one of the few still in operating.

Most have gone out of business or are in the process of winding down, unable to withstand the financial strain and regulatory hurdles of starting an insurance company from scratch.

Facing its own financial difficulty — a $24 million payment into a federal program that aims to spread the risk of insuring sicker members — Evergreen sought a buyer to keep it in business.

The federal health department in January released Evergreen from the co-op program, so that it could convert from a nonprofit to a for-profit insurer.

In June the state insurance administration approved Evergreen’s acquisition by a group of investors that included LifeBridge Health, Anne Arundel Health System and JARS Health Investments, a group of individual investors.

But on Wednesday, the investors said new financial details had caused them to reconsider and cancel the deal.

“Given this new information, as well as our fiscal responsibilities to our own organizations, we made the difficult decision that we could not move forward with this acquisition,” said Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, in a statement. “We are truly disappointed as we had high hopes that we would be able to offer a stronger and more integrated health insurance option to Marylanders.”

Redmer said he is hopeful another investor or insurer looking to enter Maryland’s market will want to purchase Evergreens assets.

As of June, the insurer had about 24,000 members, all insured through employer-sponsored health plans, making it the state’s smallest insurer. That number will dwindle, as plans expire and are not renewed.

But Evergreen’s network of doctors and services could be valuable to an insurer that wants to sell in Maryland and would otherwise need to establish its own contracts with doctors, Redmer said.

Any new deal to acquire Evergreen would need to go through the courts.

