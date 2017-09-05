Evergreen Health to be liquidated after being found insolvent

Evergreen Health is being liquidated and all members’ policies will be canceled at the end of September after a judge ruled that the company is insolvent.

In August, the troubled Baltimore-based insurance company was put into the state’s receivership program, in which a third-party firm is assigned to manage daily operations and slowly wind down the company.

Evergreen was supposed to continue offering coverage and paying claims for current members until their policies expired, a process expected to take about a year. Once expired, members would have to pick a new insurer.

After all policies expired and all claims were paid, the receiver, Risk & Regulatory Consulting, Inc., the Connecticut firm hired to handle Evergreen’s business, would liquidate any remaining assets.

But on Sept. 1, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Tanner approved Risk & Regulatory Consulting’s request to expedite the liquidation process. The decision was based on Evergreen’s “deteriorating financial position,” and the conclusion that no other private investors were going to step forward, associate commissioner Robert D. Morrow Jr., an associate commissioner, said in a letter to Evergreen’s members.

“It’s winding down sooner than was expected,” said Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr. “That’s a result of the receiver going in, being there on a daily basis and evaluating the reality of where company is.”

A couple groups had been considering buying all or parts of Evergreen’s assets, Redmer said, “but no offer ever materialized.”

The judge’s order calls for a special 30-day enrollment period, beginning Sept. 1, for Evergreen’s members to choose another plan.

As of August, Evergreen had about 25,000 members, all covered by employer-sponsored health plans.

Aetna, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser Permanente, and UnitedHealthcare have all agreed to participate in the special enrollment period. Coverage under these plans will be effective retroactively to Sept. 1.

Evergreen was one of 23 consumer-oriented and -operated health plans created under the federal Affordable Care Act as a way to inject more competition into the insurance marketplace and serve as a new option for individuals buying insurance through the law’s new online insurance exchanges.

All but a few have gone out of business or are in the process of winding down, unable to withstand the financial and regulatory strain of starting an insurance company from scratch.

In a bid to shore up its finances and stay in business, Evergreen last year sought a buyer to convert to a for-profit insurance company.

Evergreen was released from the federal co-op program in exchange for repaying $3.2 million of its $65 million federal startup loan and forfeiting $30 million it was due from another federal program.

The buyers — LifeBridge Health and Anne Arundel Health System and a group of private individuals — backed out of the deal over the summer, sending financially unstable Evergreen into the state’s receivership program.

Redmer said the more drawn-out wind-down would have allowed more time for a potential investor to step up to save Evergreen.

“My hope was we were never going to get here,” Redmer said.

