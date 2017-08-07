Hospitalist group changes name as it seeks to grow

MDICS, a private hospitalist group, has changed its name to Adfinitas Health as it seeks to expand to new hospitals.

The group, Maryland Inpatient Care Specialists, currently serves five hospitals in Maryland, including Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, Civista Medical Center in La Plata, Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore City and Baltimore Washington Medical Center.. The group also works in skilled nursing facilities around the state.

The group was founded in 2007 and serves more than 50 healthcare systems, hospitals, and post-acute care centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. It supplies hospitalists, as well as physicians assistants and nurse practitioners who can offer medical services in a cost-effective manner.

A hospitalist acts as a patient’s primary care physicians while the patient is in the hospital.

Sage Growth Partners, a healthcare research and marketing firm, worked with the group to rebrand to support an expansion. Adfinitas officials called the new name a “refresh” for the brand.

