UMMC to open 10-story outpatient center at midtown campus

The University of Maryland Medical Center announced Wednesday it has received regulatory approval to build a new outpatient center that will focus on chronic disease management and community health at its Midtown campus in Baltimore.

Construction of the 10-story, 200,000-square-foot center to be located at Madison Avenue and Linden Avenue is slated to begin this summer and open in 2019. The Gatch Building on Linden Avenue will be demolished this spring to make way for the new building.

"This new state-of-the-art ambulatory care center will meet the long-term health care needs of our community, the region and the state," Dr. Mohan Suntha, the medical center's CEO and president, said in a statement. "We are committed to responding to critical patient needs in the community and implementing new models of care to meet evolving health care demands."

By focusing on chronic diseases hospitals officials hope the center will help improve health outcomes, reduce hospital re-admissions and lower costs.

The center will address health disparities in diseases such as diabetes, asthma, obesity, HIV, cardiovascular disease and hypertension. Specialty services will include endocrinology, infectious disease, pulmonary disease, cardiac care, and gastrointestinal care. A community health education center will help teach patients about lifestyle changes and other information to help them lead ealthier lives.

Doctors from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and other outside doctor groups will treat patients. The new medical center is a partnership between the medical school and the medical center.

