Hopkins adds Pennsylvania hospital to research network

Allegheny Health Network in Pennsylvania has joined a research network run by Johns Hopkins that aims to accelerate the pace that new treatments are discovered.

The network developed by the Johns Hopkins Institute for Clinical and Translational Research connects researchers from academic institutions with those who work in community settings to collaborate on research and share findings.

Six academic and community hospitals participate in the clinical research network. Allegheny, which has seven hospitals and more than 200 primary and specialty care practices in its system, will work with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Allegheny hospital patients will have access to Johns Hopkins clinical trials and treatments and be able to get second opinions on certain late-stage cancers.

"This collaboration extends our existing cancer and genomics collaborations, and further accelerates our ability to advance care for all patients...," Dr. David Parda, professor and system chair in the Department of Oncology at Allegheny Health Network, said in a statement.

