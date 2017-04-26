New survey says Baltimore doctors' salaries among lowest in the country

Baltimore area doctors earn on average some of the lowest salaries in the country, according to a new survey by Doximity, a social network of health care professionals.

The compensation report found that on average physicians earned $281,005 a year. Only doctors in two others metropolitan areas reported lower salaries. The the average salary was $267,598 in the Durham, NC area and $272,398 in Ann Arbor, MI and surrounding areas.

The Baltimore region was also among five states that paid the lowest average salaries to its female physicians, who made $226,048 on average. But the area had one of the smallest gender wage gaps in the country, where male doctors made 24 percent more than female doctors. The smallest wage gap was in Sacramento, CA where male doctors make 19 percent more than their female colleagues. The report said that difference is about the same as it would be to pay the salaries of two medical assistants in the Sacramento area.

Doximity based its results on surveys of 36,000 licensed doctors who work at least 40 hours a week. Doximity said that 70 percent of U.S. doctors are members of their network.

