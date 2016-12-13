Diabetes association to reach out to vets

The American Diabetes Association Maryland Chapter announced Tuesday that it will work with local veterans, to reduce their rates of diabetes and help those already living with the disease. The association will work in partnership with a residential treatment program for vets dealing with poverty, homelessness, or addiction..

The association will offer classes at The Baltimore Station residential treatment program that will teach vets how to cook healthier meals and make healthy choices at the grocery store, among other topics. The association will also give out more than 100 heart-healthy kits, which include nutritious recipes and eating guides, exercise tips, measuring cups and stress balls.

Veterans have higher rates of diabetes than the general population. Nearly 25 percent of the nation's veterans are diabetic and they are two times more likely to develop the disease than the average American, according to the diabetes association. The joint-effort aims to reverse this trend.

"The Baltimore Station has had tremendous success helping veterans facing homelessness, poverty and addiction turn their lives around," David McShea, executive director of the ADA's Maryland Chapter, said in a statement. "With our new healthy living classes for Baltimore's veterans, we hope to generate this same success for managing or preventing diabetes so that our heroes can enjoy the quality of life they've more than earned."

