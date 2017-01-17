Patients ending up with large bills for out-of-network doctors they did not select

Patients are ending up with large bills from doctors outside of their insurance network that they never chose to use for their medical procedures, according to new research by Johns Hopkins.

Some of these doctors are charging as much as six times what Medicare charges for similar services, according to the research published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Medicare pricing is often used as a gauge for what other insurance companies pay for services.

The higher prices are often charged by doctors the patients did not select., according to the research by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. For instance, patients don't get to choose the anesthesiologists that sedate them and put them to sleep during surgery. In many cases, the patient is in an emergency situation and an out-of-network provider is the only person available.

The average anesthesiologist, emergency physician, pathologist and radiologist charge more than four times what Medicare pays for similar services, the study found. The average physician charged about 2.5 times what Medicare pays for the same service.

In Maryland, the median out-of-network patients pay about 220 percent more than what Medicare pays for the same service, according to the research.

"There is no regulation that tells them how much they should charge and there are really no market forces that constrain how much the can charge either," said Gerard F. Anderson, the study's senior author and a professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Bloomberg School. "Most of the time people don't know how much they are getting charged after they get bill."

The researchers analyzed 2014 Medicare Provider Utilization and Payment Data. They compared what doctors charge to Medicare rates in many specialties. Data from more than 400,000 doctors was analyzed.

The researchers said federal legislation to require doctors to share if they are out-of-network before they provide care, and positing prices could help the problem. This would not help in emergency situations, they acknowledge.

Others states have taken some steps to help with the high pricing. New York recently passed laws restricting the amount that out-of-network physicians can charge. Eleven other states have also limited what out-of-network physicians can charge. Most of the rules apply only to emergency care.

This story will be updated.